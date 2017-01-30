Chicago Gang Member Who Was Sent To S...

Chicago Gang Member Who Was Sent To Sell Drugs In Chattanooga Gets 90-Month Federal Prison Sentence

A Chicago member who was sent to Chattanooga to sell drugs has been sentenced to 90 months in prison by Federal Judge Travis R. McDonough.

