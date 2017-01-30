Chicago Gang Member Who Was Sent To Sell Drugs In Chattanooga Gets 90-Month Federal Prison Sentence
A Chicago member who was sent to Chattanooga to sell drugs has been sentenced to 90 months in prison by Federal Judge Travis R. McDonough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Wolverine
|27,916
|teen challenge
|Sun
|guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Sun
|Hay Guys
|9,759
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|Sun
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|Sun
|truth
|4
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Jan 28
|Loneranger
|16
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|Counteru
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC