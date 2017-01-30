Chattanooga's Department Of Public Wo...

Chattanooga's Department Of Public Works Selects Ricky Colston To Lead Division Of City Wide Serv...

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The City of Chattanooga's Department of Public Works Administrator Justin Holland announced on Monday that Ricky Colston has been selected as the new director of the City Wide Services Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 11 min NTMD8OR 27,906
teen challenge 22 hr guest 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Sun Hay Guys 9,759
Poll How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13) Sun truth 7
Emergency Vehicles Sun truth 4
Swingers club (Apr '14) Jan 28 Loneranger 16
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) Jan 27 Counteru 7
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC