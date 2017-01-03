Chattanoogan recalls day spent with baseball's Ted Williams
Thomas Ware sits at a long table in the sunroom of his Lookout Mountain home surrounded by papers and photographs. He's digging through a briefcase full of folders which are full of things he collected over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|9 min
|Julia
|24,404
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|EdiDavenport
|734
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|15 hr
|ANG
|1
|Belp with pain
|21 hr
|Struggling tile man
|1
|Emergency Vehicles
|Sun
|ANG
|3
|park ridge valley good or bad
|Sat
|Duh
|2
|Being single
|Sat
|No thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC