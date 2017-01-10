Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Bottesini's Double Bass Concerto No. 2
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera continues the Sunday afternoon Chamber Series with music from Prokofiev, Mendelssohn, and CSO Principal Double Bass Taylor Brown performing Bottesini's Double Bass Concerto No. 2. The concert takes place on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Read House Silver Ballroom.
