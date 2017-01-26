Chattanooga Music Club Presents Opera Tennessee Feb. 4

The Chattanooga Music Club presents Opera Tennessee in concert at First Christian Church, Chattanooga at 650 McCallie on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 p.m. Classic composers like Chopin or Bach are known for concert pieces, but composers such as Justin Merritt, Drake Mabry, and Richard Hugunine are making their statement in the world of contemporary ... (more)

