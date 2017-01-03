Chattanooga Film Festival Plans Perma...

Chattanooga Film Festival Plans Permanent Location, New Name For Arthouse Theater

Following the success of the Cine-Rama incubator art house theater, the Chattanooga Film Festival is announcing plans for a permanent theater called The Palace Picture House.

