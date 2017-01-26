Chattanooga Chuck new
Groundhogs are the only animal with a holiday dedicated to them. Chattanooga Chuck is the groundhog that lives at the Tennessee Aquarium and lets the NewsChannel 9 viewing area know if we will have six more weeks of Winter or if Spring is just around the corner.
