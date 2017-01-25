Chattanooga Bach Choir Continues Barn...

Chattanooga Bach Choir Continues Barnett And Company Cantata Series Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Chattanooga Bach Choir, under the direction of David Long, continues its 2016-17 Barnett & Company Cantata Series, on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Christ Church-Episcopal, 663 Douglas St. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door; students are free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 41 min Of the chain 27,646
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 1 hr Ha ha ha 9,758
Hamilton County Mugshots (Nov '12) 10 hr Zack 4
New Hamilton County County Mugshots (May '14) 17 hr Doug 3
News Deannexation Group Gets Dollar Figures on Leavi... Jan 23 dean 1
Women who depend on men for money Jan 23 ThomasA 10
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Jan 22 Dazy 8
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC