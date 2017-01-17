Chattanooga Airport Sets Record For Passenger Boardings
Officials said, "Last year's growth is attributed to the outpouring of support from the Chattanooga community and surrounding region, the leadership of the board and the recruitment of global airline partner United Airlines, who began servicing the Chattanooga Airport in September 2016 with twice-daily nonstop flights from Chattanooga to Newark ... (more)
