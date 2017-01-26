Brainerd Road, Chatsworth Huddle Houses To Provide Meal To First Responders Next Thursday
All first responders who bring a valid ID to their local participating Huddle House will be given a free meal and beverage up to $7 next Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m..
