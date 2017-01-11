Bradley County Sheriff's Office Announces Addition To K-9 Unit
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has expanded its K-9 Unit with "Lucy", who is a Belgium Malinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|9 min
|Garthok
|24,725
|Deadly Cosmetic Surgery- in Kennesaw, Ga. (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Impacted
|161
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|17 hr
|Bob
|5
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|Jan 9
|EdiDavenport
|734
|Belp with pain
|Jan 8
|Struggling tile man
|1
|Emergency Vehicles
|Jan 8
|ANG
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC