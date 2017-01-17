BlueCross Taps Lawrence As Director o...

BlueCross Taps Lawrence As Director of Ancillary, Behavioral Contracting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

In this role, Mr. Lawrence is responsible for defining and directing state-wide contracting strategies and negotiations for ancillary providers, including lab, home health, skilled nursing, and dialysis providers, as well as behavioral health providers such as psychiatrists, psychologists, and behavioral health facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 4 min Anti-Communist 26,740
Women who depend on men for money 41 min Linda 5
judge neil thomas III (Sep '15) 7 hr Countrygurl1970 10
Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh... 12 hr Caught you 1
Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli... 14 hr ThomasA 3
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair 23 hr Looking 1
i hate black men but i love their thick big boo... Thu old racist black man 4
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC