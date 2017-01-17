Bernie Miller's Radio Show Earns High...

Bernie Miller's Radio Show Earns High Sunday Morning Ratings On Power 94

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Mr. Brewer added, "Better yet...13.1% of all persons 18+ that are listening to radio Dr. Miller's listeners who know him as 'the Praise Pastor', tune in anticipating his closing phrase, "I gotta get outta here, I got to go preach."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 4 hr Tuffyss 26,796
Women who depend on men for money 8 hr Kim 6
judge neil thomas III (Sep '15) Fri Countrygurl1970 10
Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh... Fri Caught you 1
Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli... Fri ThomasA 3
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair Thu Looking 1
i hate black men but i love their thick big boo... Thu old racist black man 4
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC