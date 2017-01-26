Bell foresees legislative focus on ga...

Bell foresees legislative focus on gas taxes and broadband

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

State Sen. Mike Bell said Wednesday that two major issues he is certain will be central to the 110th General Assembly will be gas taxes and broadband access. State Sen. Mike Bell spoke to the Cleveland Lions Club on Wednesday about issues in the upcoming session of the state Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) 1 hr Counteru 7
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 4 hr Pete 27,766
News Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement Thu Being helpful 8
Swingers club (Apr '14) Thu Justlooking4fun 15
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Thu Ha ha ha 9,758
Hamilton County Mugshots (Nov '12) Wed Zack 4
New Hamilton County County Mugshots (May '14) Jan 25 Doug 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC