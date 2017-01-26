Bell foresees legislative focus on gas taxes and broadband
State Sen. Mike Bell said Wednesday that two major issues he is certain will be central to the 110th General Assembly will be gas taxes and broadband access. State Sen. Mike Bell spoke to the Cleveland Lions Club on Wednesday about issues in the upcoming session of the state Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Counteru
|7
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Pete
|27,766
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Thu
|Being helpful
|8
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Justlooking4fun
|15
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Thu
|Ha ha ha
|9,758
|Hamilton County Mugshots (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Zack
|4
|New Hamilton County County Mugshots (May '14)
|Jan 25
|Doug
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC