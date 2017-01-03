B-R-R-R! Cold, snow move into the area
Area residents woke up Saturday morning to bitter cold temperatures, a layer of snow and icy road conditions - hazards which could hang around for a couple of more days. JOE HALL was taking photos in downtown Cleveland Saturday morning.
