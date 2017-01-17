Attorneys Nicoson And Patrick Named Members Of Leitner, Williams, Dooley And Napolitan, PLLC
Leitner, Williams, Dooley and Napolitan, PLLC announces that attorneys Jeffrey E. Nicoson and Charles R. Patrick have been named members of the firm.
