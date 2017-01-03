An Evening With Artist Seth Haverkamp Is Friday
Townsend Atelier will host visiting instructor Seth Haverkamp for a portrait painting demonstration at the Southside studio and school on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. The artist demo and talk is open to the public free of charge.
