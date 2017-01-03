Alexander Says Betsy DeVos Will Be An Excellent Education Secretary
Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday met with Betsy DeVos, President-elect Trump's nominee to become Secretary of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 min
|Julia
|24,651
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|12 hr
|Bob
|5
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|Mon
|EdiDavenport
|734
|Belp with pain
|Jan 8
|Struggling tile man
|1
|Emergency Vehicles
|Jan 8
|ANG
|3
|park ridge valley good or bad
|Jan 7
|Duh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC