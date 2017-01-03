Agenda: Digital infrastructure the key to success for Scotland's cities

I recently spoke at the Scottish Council for Development & Industry's Productive Places conference in Glasgow which explored the City Region deals and how these can be maximised to create more liveable, enlightened and dynamic communities. These important deals, which have already been agreed for Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, will have a major impact on both local and national economies, and will undoubtedly change the face of these regions for the better.

