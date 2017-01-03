A young girl posted nude photos to Sn...

A young girl posted nude photos to Snapchat. Her fathera s response was to choke her.

A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of child neglect after he admitted to hitting and choking his 14-year-old daughter after he found out she had posted nude photographs to the social messaging app Snapchat. Chattanooga TV stations reported that the girl first got into an argument with her mother, Norma Amason, over photos she posted on social media.

