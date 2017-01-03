A young girl posted nude photos to Snapchat. Her fathera s response was to choke her.
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of child neglect after he admitted to hitting and choking his 14-year-old daughter after he found out she had posted nude photographs to the social messaging app Snapchat. Chattanooga TV stations reported that the girl first got into an argument with her mother, Norma Amason, over photos she posted on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|14 min
|Pete
|23,659
|park ridge valley good or bad
|2 hr
|stuck here
|1
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|stuck here
|37
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Jan 3
|fo realz
|9,755
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Jan 3
|She said it
|7
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Jan 2
|Aye
|3
|Hastings House
|Jan 1
|Connie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC