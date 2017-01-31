5 People In Car Scream For Driver To ...

5 People In Car Scream For Driver To Stop As He Leads Police On Wild...

Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Five people in a black Saturn said they were screaming for driver Logan Dewayne Lepard to stop, but he kept trying to elude police at high speeds on Highway 27. The vehicle eventually slid across the highway at Highway 153 and crashed into a wooded area in the incident on Sunday.

