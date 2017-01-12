4 Validated Gang Members Arrested On ...

4 Validated Gang Members Arrested On Brainerd Road; 3 Could Face Federal Charges

Chattanooga Police say four validated gang members were arrested on Thursday night on Brainerd Road, and three of them could be facing federal charges.

