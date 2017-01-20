2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Performa...

2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Performance Package

The latest trim package for SE and SEL models will make its official debut at the Detroit auto show next week, but we got a sneak peek direct from Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee factory floor for your viewing pleasure. On the outside, the R-Line package adds 20-inch aluminum-alloy twin-spoke wheels, special "R" badging, air intakes for the front bumper, and a delightful, glossy black rear diffusor.

