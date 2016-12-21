1 Person Shot In 2500 Block Of Cummings Highway
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the shooting that happened around 6:30 a.m. Chattanooga Police Officer Charles Andrew Brock has turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail on a warrant issued by the Signal Mountain Police Department for an incident which occurred on Christmas Day.
