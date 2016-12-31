Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday
Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Jan. 2. Zarzour's will be closed between Christmas and New Year's/ The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It ... (more)
