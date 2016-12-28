WTCI To Host Free Professional Education Workshops For Area Educators
WTCI will host a series of free professional development sessions for area educators Jan. 3, 4, and 7. These one-hour sessions will prepare them to use over 140,000 digital learning resources from PBS KIDS and PBSLearningMedia.org to support success in education for children from kindergarten to grade 12, officials said.
