THP Announces Plan For "No Refusal" Enforcement During New Year's Eve Holiday Period

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a "No Refusal" traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2016 New Year's Eve holiday period beginning Friday at 6 p.m., and concluding Sunday at 11:59 p.m. State troopers will perform saturation patrols and bar/tavern checks as well as seat belt, sobriety, and driver's license checkpoints during the ... (more)

