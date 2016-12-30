THP Announces Plan For "No Refusal" Enforcement During New Year's Eve Holiday Period
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a "No Refusal" traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2016 New Year's Eve holiday period beginning Friday at 6 p.m., and concluding Sunday at 11:59 p.m. State troopers will perform saturation patrols and bar/tavern checks as well as seat belt, sobriety, and driver's license checkpoints during the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|Stray- Dog
|22,418
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Wed
|feaud
|3
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Tue
|curious
|2
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Quills Too
|884
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Como esta tu
|9,754
|Harvey Facing Burglary Charges In East Ridge (Dec '11)
|Dec 27
|EyeInTheSkyy
|42
|East Ridge Police Seek Information On Corey Har... (Apr '13)
|Dec 27
|EyeInTheSkyy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC