Tennessee Board Of Regents Votes Unanimously To Appoint Dr. Flora...
The Tennessee Board of Regents voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Dr. Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Board of Regents system - its ninth chief executive officer since the system's creation in 1972.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|uhun
|21,860
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|6 hr
|curious
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|21 hr
|Como esta tu
|9,754
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Mon
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 24
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 24
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|Dec 24
|byekockluvr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC