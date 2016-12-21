TDOT's James Rogers killed in the line of duty
Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP Operator James Rogers has died of complications resulting from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on Dec. 24. Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on Interstate 40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County. A member of the family was assisting with the tire change, but Rogers advised him to go inside the car for safety purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|56 min
|little T
|22,335
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Wed
|feaud
|3
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Tue
|curious
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Como esta tu
|9,754
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 24
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 24
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|Dec 24
|byekockluvr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC