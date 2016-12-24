School bus driver in fatal wreck described as 'sadistic' in lawsuit

The driver in a Tennessee school bus wreck that killed six children had a "sadistic" habit of driving recklessly and slamming on the brakes to discipline the children, a federal lawsuit said. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Chattanooga federal court accuses Hamilton County Schools, district Transportation Supervisor Ben Coulter and Durham School Services of failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent the Nov. 21 crash and being "deliberately indifferent" to the students' constitutional rights, news outlets reported.

