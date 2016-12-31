Roy Exum: The Worst Mayor Ever

Roy Exum: The Worst Mayor Ever

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

On this, the last day of 2016, I look back over my shoulder and find that I believe Andy Berke is the worst mayor in Chattanooga's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 12 min Mechanic_45 22,654
Hastings House 2 hr Connie 1
Things you should give up when you get married 21 hr ThomasA 5
Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13) Sat Greg 12
Emergency Vehicles Sat Crank 2
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Dec 28 feaud 3
G Is there a nurse in the house Dec 27 curious 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC