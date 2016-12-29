Roy Exum: School Board Embarrassment
Somewhere around Charlotte, N.C., I can almost assure you two members of the search firm contracted to find us a school superintendent are scratching their heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|12 min
|Pete
|22,258
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|21 hr
|feaud
|3
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Tue
|curious
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Tue
|Como esta tu
|9,754
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 24
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 24
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|Dec 24
|byekockluvr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC