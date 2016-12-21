Police Arrest Pair Suspected In Local Robberies After Chase From Hamilton Place
Police said, "Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department organized and executed an undercover operation today in order to combat the uptick of robberies during the holiday season." olice were conducting surveillance of Hamilton Place area businesses due to recent robberies in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|Stray- Dog
|21,149
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|4 hr
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Binx
|7
|Stupid Nigors
|Dec 17
|Amos
|3
|Tim Short Mazda
|Dec 17
|Just warning my p...
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Dec 17
|flazatham
|9,753
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC