New Tennessee laws go into effect on New Year's Day 2017 Read Story Mark Bergin
People convicted of vehicular homicide where alcohol or drugs were involved will be ineligible for parole starting in the New Year. Sentencing will also be harsher for those convicted of robbing a pharmacy to get a controlled substance.
