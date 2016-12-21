Nashville school bus operator to adda
Gray Line Tennessee, a Nashville-based motor coach operator, plans to install seat belts in school buses serving local charter schools in response to the fatal Chattanooga bus crash. Gray Line said it will add belts to half of its 44 school buses by next fall, and to the entire fleet by the 2018-2019 school year, either through refurbishing existing buses or through the purchase of new buses.
