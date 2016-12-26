NAACP Annual Jubilee Celebration Is Sunday
The NAACP Annual Jubilee Celebration will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. The celebration will be held at First Baptist Church at 506 E. 8th St. Dr. Reverend Paul McDaniel will be the guest speaker and the theme is "Breaking The Yolk", Nahum 1:13.
