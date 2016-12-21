Music's First African American Student Looks Back At A Lifetime Of Musical Achievement
Johnny Malone '74, professional musician and songwriter, was seventeen when he started his educational career at UTC, then still the University of Chattanooga, as the first African American student in the Music Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 min
|Julia
|21,148
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|4 hr
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Binx
|7
|Stupid Nigors
|Dec 17
|Amos
|3
|Tim Short Mazda
|Dec 17
|Just warning my p...
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Dec 17
|flazatham
|9,753
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC