Menorah Topped Cars To Parade Through Chattanooga And Dignitaries To...
To celebrate the 2016 Chanukah season, Chabad will be having a Car Menorah Parade on Monday, departing at 4:30 p.m. from the Center for Jewish Learning, 950 Vine St., traveling to the Chattanooga ChooChoo, and culminating in lighting an Ice Menorah at Ice on the Landing at 6 p.m. Officials said, "This year brings added significance as American ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|26 min
|Tea Party Tea Party
|21,395
|Emergency Vehicles
|13 hr
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|byekockluvr
|4
|All Lives Matter
|Fri
|Local Resident
|1
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|Dec 22
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Dec 22
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC