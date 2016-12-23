Menorah Topped Cars To Parade Through Chattanooga And Dignitaries To...

To celebrate the 2016 Chanukah season, Chabad will be having a Car Menorah Parade on Monday, departing at 4:30 p.m. from the Center for Jewish Learning, 950 Vine St., traveling to the Chattanooga ChooChoo, and culminating in lighting an Ice Menorah at Ice on the Landing at 6 p.m. Officials said, "This year brings added significance as American ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.