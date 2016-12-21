Jesse Doyle Shope Sr.
Mr. Shope was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on January 27, 1940, the son of the late Dempsey Doyle Shope and Dorothy Smith Burdette. He retired from Quality Motors as a salesman and was a member of Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|27 min
|Tea Party Tea Party
|21,395
|Emergency Vehicles
|13 hr
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|byekockluvr
|4
|All Lives Matter
|Fri
|Local Resident
|1
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|Dec 22
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Dec 22
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC