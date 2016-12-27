Fire At Southern Cellulose In St. Elm...

Fire At Southern Cellulose In St. Elmo Early Tuesday Morning

A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St. Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered a fire in a trailer full of 600 pound bales of cellulose material on fire.

