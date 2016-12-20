Destiny Church Of Chattanooga Holiday Schedule Of Events
A Christmas Community Breakfast will be held on Christmas Sunday from 7-8:30 a.m. "There will be tons of hot food, joyous fellowship, and even some frolicking to begin the day celebrating our Savior's birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|6 min
|Julia
|21,148
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|4 hr
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Binx
|7
|Stupid Nigors
|Dec 17
|Amos
|3
|Tim Short Mazda
|Dec 17
|Just warning my p...
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Dec 17
|flazatham
|9,753
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC