Code Enforcement As Modern Day Segregationists Enforcers
There should be oversight and accountability of code enforcement to assure it won't once again become nothing more than modern day segregationists enforcers as they once operated in some targeted communities at the whim and fancy of certain neighborhood groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|26 min
|Tea Party Tea Party
|21,395
|Emergency Vehicles
|13 hr
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|byekockluvr
|4
|All Lives Matter
|Fri
|Local Resident
|1
|Do you believe Pizzagate is real or fake?
|Dec 22
|Impacted
|1
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Dec 22
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC