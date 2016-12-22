Chattanooga Public Library's Diane Moore Chosen As 2016 Passport Acceptance Agent Of The Year
The Chattanooga Public Library's Passport Acceptance Program Manager Diane Moore has been chosen by the United States Department of State as the 2016 Passport Acceptance Agent of the Year.
