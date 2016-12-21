Chattanooga Area Chamber Annual Mayors' Breakfast Is Jan. 18

Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce present the 2017 Annual Mayors' Business Breakfast on Jan. 18 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Chattanooga Convention Center, 1150 Carter St. David Altig, executive vice president and director of research at the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, will keynote, and Mayors Berke and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.