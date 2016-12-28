3 Charged In Dec. 12th Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial District has charged three people involved in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook apartments on Dec. 12, at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|11 min
|Julia
|21,894
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|11 hr
|curious
|2
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Tue
|Como esta tu
|9,754
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Mon
|Old Tranny Micheal
|2
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 24
|Max
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 24
|ufclady
|11
|chat? (Jul '13)
|Dec 24
|byekockluvr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC