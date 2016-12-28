3 Charged In Dec. 12th Springbrook Sh...

3 Charged In Dec. 12th Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial District has charged three people involved in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook apartments on Dec. 12, at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 11 min Julia 21,894
G Is there a nurse in the house 11 hr curious 2
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Tue Como esta tu 9,754
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Mon Old Tranny Micheal 2
Emergency Vehicles Dec 24 Max 1
Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13) Dec 24 ufclady 11
chat? (Jul '13) Dec 24 byekockluvr 4
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC