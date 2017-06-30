Guard files lawsuit over cop who allegedly threatened to blow his head off
CHATHAM -- A bank security guard has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough, the police chief and Officer Roy George over alleged excessive force used by George during an incident on Dec. 15, 2015. In that incident, Joseph Kearney, Jr. alleges George was under the influence of alcohol when he held a loaded handgun to his head and threatened "to blow his head off."
