The town with the highest-paid cops in each N.J. county
The data also revealed that the places where median police salaries are the highest are mostly suburban communities with very little violent crime . That's why our list of the top 25 towns with the highest median cop salaries featured 23 municipalities in Bergen, along with Wayne Township in Passaic and Howell Township in Monmouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Chatham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome Bar Mitzvah Videos
|Jun 6
|RuslanV
|1
|Elderly Trump University plaintiffs die waiting...
|Jun 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|9
|Dining set - 1 table and 6 chairs for sale
|May 21
|Sallyanne Oettinger
|2
|Compressor for air conditioner
|May 21
|Sallyanne Oettinger
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|NJ public schools can teach religions just don'...
|Apr '17
|Mohamed the SOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chatham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC