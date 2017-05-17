Glimpse of History: A mother and son,...

Glimpse of History: A mother and son, in Chatham a century ago

Friday May 12

CHATHAM -- Anna McDougall and her son, Willie, posed for this circa-1905 photo in the backyard of their home in Chatham. If you would like to share a photo that provides a glimpse of history in your community, please call 973-836-4922 or send an email to [email protected] .

