Christie reportedly taps 3 Morris women for judgeships
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray, pictured in this July 2010 file photo, was recently nominated to a judgeship by Gov. Chris Christie. MORRIS COUNTY -- Gov. Chris Christie has reportedly tapped three female attorneys living in Morris County , including acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray to be Superior Court judges, according to a report by the Daily Record.
