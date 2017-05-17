Christie reportedly taps 3 Morris wom...

Christie reportedly taps 3 Morris women for judgeships

Thursday May 11

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray, pictured in this July 2010 file photo, was recently nominated to a judgeship by Gov. Chris Christie. MORRIS COUNTY -- Gov. Chris Christie has reportedly tapped three female attorneys living in Morris County , including acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray to be Superior Court judges, according to a report by the Daily Record.

