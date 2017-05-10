NJ public schools can teach religions just don't preach them
There are 1 comment on the WKXW-FM Trenton story from Thursday Apr 13, titled NJ public schools can teach religions just don't preach them.
Parents at Chatham Middle School are up in arms because their children are being taught and tested on the Islam religion, yet students cannot bring up the bible. Should New Jersey public schools be taught any form of religion? I say teach it, all of it that applies to your area, but don't preach it.
Saint Paul, MN
#1 Friday Apr 14
Are they also include in their teaching that Mohamed was a gay too? Or are they going to pertained that he was not a slave holder? The question is was he buying and selling slave, since he already have slave he kept for his sexual pleasure.
